Marcus Smart's Injury Means Even More Roster Juggling For CelticsBrad Stevens will have to juggle his lineup even more with Marcus Smart sidelined. It will not make matters easy on a difficult five-game road trip.

Even Without Tom Brady, Boston Ranked 3rd On List Of 'Best Cities For Football Fans'It was a tough year for the New England Patriots, but Boston is still one of the top places to be if you're a football lover, according to a new ranking.

MLB To Start On Time After Players Reject DelayMajor League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month.

Unusual Road Trip For Celtics Starts With A Practice SessionThe Celtics arrived in San Francisco on Monday and did one of the only things they're allowed to do during their five-game West Coast swing. The team hit the practice floor.

Bruins Erase 3-Goal Deficit Against Capitals, Win 5-3David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.