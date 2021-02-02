BOSTON (CBS) — It was a tough year for the New England Patriots, but Boston is still one of the top places to be if you’re a football lover, according to a new ranking. WalletHub recently put Boston third on its list of “2021’s Best Cities For Football Fans.”
The Patriots played their first season in two decades without G.O.A.T. Tom Brady on the roster and finished out of the playoffs with a losing record, but Boston only slipped one spot from last year’s ranking.
Pittsburgh finished first and Dallas was second on the list. Green Bay and New York rounded out the Top 5.
WalletHub found that Boston was actually No. 2 when it comes to best cities for pro football, but the lackluster state of college football in the area brought its overall ranking down a spot.
Boston has the third-most engaged NFL fans, according to the survey, but was also tied for the highest average ticket prices.
Worcester ranked 24th on the list of best mid-size cities for football fans.
