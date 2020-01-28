BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone knows New England Patriots fans have it good, with six Super Bowl titles this century. So it should come as no surprise that Boston is high on a new list of best cities for football fans.
Wallethub compared more than 240 U.S. cities based on ticket prices, the success of NFL and college-level football teams and the popularity of those teams. Boston took the No. 2 spot, trailing only Pittsburgh.
Boston has some of the most engaged NFL fans and one of the best-performing teams (obviously). On the other hand, ticket prices for Boston fans are among the highest in the country.
Dallas, Green Bay and New York round out the Top 5 cities.
Football is American’s favorite sport to watch, more popular than basketball, baseball and soccer combined, according to WalletHub.