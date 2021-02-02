(CBS) — That viral Sen. Bernie Sanders meme keeps on giving – and now it’s being used to encourage safe driving in a snowstorm.
Rockingham Alert, a New Hampshire-based Facebook page, shared a photo showing multiple Sanders with his famous inauguration mittens on a snow-covered road with the caption “The Sanders are out!”
It’s a creative way to remind drivers “don’t crowd the plow” following a storm that dumped up to two feet of snow in the region.
In just a few hours, the post got more than 1,500 shares.
The mittens seen around the world were made with recycled wool by Vermont elementary school teacher Jen Ellis. She announced recently that she has partnered with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to make a line of the mittens, with a portion of proceeds going to Make A Wish Vermont.