BOSTON (CBS) – A powerful nor’easter dumped a significant amount of snow across Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Wilmington 20 inches
Ashburnham 18.4
Sterling 18.3
Dracut 18.3
Lunenburg 18.2
Burlington 18.2
Fitchburg 18.1
Grafton 18.0
North Andover 18.0
Leominster 17.9
Hudson 17.0
East Acton 16.8
Winchester 16.4
Haverhill 16.0
Northborough 15.5
Methuen 15.5
Tewksbury 15.2
North Reading 15.0
Chelmsford 15.0
Milton 14.3
Carlisle 14.0
Holden 14.0
Bedford 14.0
Marlborough 14.0
Winchendon 14.0
Worcester 13.8
Andover 13.5
Ayer 13.5
Natick 13.0
Lancaster 13.0
Northbridge 13.0
Lexington 12.9
Auburn 12.5
Littleton 12.2
Sudbury 12.0
Milford 12.0
Framingham 12.0
Boston (Logan Airport) 1.2