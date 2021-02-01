BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,270 new confirmed COVID cases in the state on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past 500,000.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 500,415 as of Monday, which marked one year since the first confirmed coronavirus case in Massachusetts. A man returning to Boston from Wuhan, China tested positive for COVID-19 on February 1, 2020. The man in his 20s, was a student at UMass Boston. He sought medical attention when he felt sick shortly after arriving at Logan Airport. It marked the eighth case in the country at the time.
With 30 additional deaths reported Monday, the total number is now 14,317.
There were 88,302 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.53%.
There are 1,676 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is the same as Sunday. There are 373 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 71,929 active cases in Massachusetts.