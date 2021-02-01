BOSTON (CBS) — February 1 marks the first anniversary of the first coronavirus case in Massachusetts. Since then, more than 498,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 14,000 people have died from the virus in the state.

Here is a look at what has happened in Massachusetts over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Feb. 1, 2020: A man returning to Boston from Wuhan, China tests positive for COVID-19. The man, who is in his 20s, studies at UMass Boston. and sought medical attention when he felt sick shortly after arriving at Logan Airport. This case is the eighth in the country.

Feb. 26-27, 2020: Biogen holds an international business conference at the Long Wharf Marriott in Boston. It is later determined that this conference can be connected to between 205,000 and 300,000 coronavirus cases. A study estimates the conference is responsible for about 1.6% of all coronavirus cases in the United States.

March 15, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker orders all Massachusetts schools to close, restaurants to only serve take-out or delivery, and prohibits gatherings of groups larger than 25. The order was initially set to end on April 7. At this point, there are currently 164 coronavirus cases in the state.

March 23, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close and advises all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. At this point, there are 646 cases of coronavirus in the state.

May 18, 2020: The state begins Phase 1 Step 1 of a four-phase plan to reopen the economy.

June 1, 2020: Massachusetts surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases as it reports probable cases for the first time.

Sept. 25, 2020: The former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and its former medical director are indicted on multiple charges related to the coronavirus deaths of veterans at the facility. The state-run facility had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country with 76 residents dying from COVID-19 and dozens of other residents and staffers sickened.

Nov. 12, 2020: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts surpass 10,000.

Dec. 11, 2020: The U.S. gives the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. In a study of nearly 44,000 people, the FDA found the vaccine was safe and more than 90% effective across recipients of different ages, races, and those with health problems.

Dec. 18, 2020: The FDA gives Cambridge-based Moderna emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s shot provided 94% protection against COVID-19 in the Cambridge company’s ongoing study of 30,000 people.

Jan. 21, 2021: A COVID-19 variant, known to be more contagious and potentially more deadly, from the United Kingdom was found in Massachusetts for the first time.