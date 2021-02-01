BOSTON (CBS) – Dennis White was sworn in Monday as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police. White is the city’s second Black commissioner.

He replaces William Gross who retired Friday after two-and-a-half years on the job.

White, a 32-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, had most recently been a superintendent and chief of staff to the commissioner.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed the 43rd Police Commissioner. Thank you for entrusting me with the leadership of the Boston Police Department,” White said after his wife Jackie presented him with the commissioner’s badge. “Today, I am fulfilling the dream of my mother.”

“The Boston Police Department will continue to prioritize community engagement, to build trust and relationships with our citizens and community,” the new commissioner said. “I know this will not be easy, but I am confident that the Boston Police Department will get the job done.”

White did not take questions from reporters.

“I’m confident he will continue the Boston Police Department’s reputation as a leader in community policing, and advance the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency, and help lead the Boston Police Department into a new era,” Mayor Marty Walsh said before swearing White in.

Walsh also made his first public comments about Gross since his retirement.

“One of my proudest moments as mayor was appointing Willie Gross Police Commissioner back in 2018,” the mayor said. “Enjoy yourself my friend, and thank you for everything that you’ve done.”