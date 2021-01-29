BOSTON (CBS) — Announcing his retirement this week has been emotional for Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. He leaves the department on Friday after 37 years.

Speaking to WBZ-TV’s David Wade, Gross said, “I’ve been on this job since I was 18. Very emotional day yesterday and, I’m telling your right now, some tears were shed. It’s been my family since I was 18. And when I talk about family, I’m talking about the community that helped raise me.”

Gross left Maryland for Boston in 1975. “All these years. Over three decades, being raised by people in the community that became the extended family for my mother and sisters and myself. So it’s emotional because I’m hyper-protective and even in a civilian role I’ll be here for the community,” he said.

The Police Commissioner was rumored to be considering a run for mayor after Mayor Marty Walsh announced his departure to become Labor Secretary for the Biden Administration.

But Gross said Friday he would be acting with his personal family in mind. “I’ve missed a lot. I’ve missed birthdays. I’ve missed special events. I’ve missed special moments. My family, when I talked to them about how I never put my name in for this but people wanted me to become a candidate in this mayoral race, they were like ‘you made a promise to us that you’d start speaking about retirement.’ That promise was ‘hey, you know myself and the mayor are good friends, that’s my brother, when he leaves, I’m going to leave.'”

Superintendent Dennis White, a 32-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, will take over for Gross. He will be the city’s second Black police commissioner. A date for his swearing-in ceremony has not been set.