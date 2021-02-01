BOSTON (CBS) — The Berklee Virtual Orchestra has come together again online for another impressive and socially distanced performance. The Berklee College of Music shared a video recently of more than 250 students and alumni collaborating on a special performance of Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”
A total of 265 musicians, dancers and students from 38 countries took part. Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from the college in 2019.
“Whether at home, in a recording studio, on a balcony, or on a mountaintop, #BerkleeTogether showcases the unique artistry and collaborative spirit of the Berklee community,” the school said.
Last March, dozens of Berklee musicians worked on a special performance of “What The World Needs Now Is Love” after the pandemic forced everyone to leave campus.