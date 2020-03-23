BOSTON (CBS) — Artists are coming up with creative ways to do their work as the coronavirus pandemic forces much of the world to practice social distancing. Now a Boston student has pulled together dozens of performers at the Berklee College of Music to form a “virtual orchestra.”
More than 70 Berklee musicians performed “What The World Needs Now Is Love” Burt Bacharach in a video posted to YouTube Sunday. Boston Conservatory at Berklee student Shelbie Rassler, who majors in composition, says she came up with the idea after the pandemic forced everyone to leave campus.
It’s not the campus or location that defines Berklee. Our community is strong, tenacious, and innovative when faced with hardship. We will endure this trying time together and come out stronger. #berkleeanywhere https://t.co/s6P8q9QLXY
— Berklee College of Music (@BerkleeCollege) March 23, 2020
“Just a little something to brighten your day,” Rassler wrote. “What started as an idea on my flight home from college ended in a collaboration with some of the most incredible people.”
In addition to the singers and instrumentalists, the video also features dancers offering their interpretation of the song.
“Please share to help us promote positivity and optimism while we need it most,” Rassler said.