CANTON (CBS) — Blue Hills Ski Area will be closed for a state inspection of the double chair lift on Saturday. This comes days after a week of issues surrounding the lift.
On Thursday, some skiers were stuck on the lift for 40 minutes before crews were able to reach them. According to the Canton Fire Department, a number of skiers were entangled in a few wires while on the lift but no injuries were reported.
On Monday, a seven-year-old boy fell 35 feet from a ski lift. He was med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital, though his injuries were described as non-life-threatening. At the time, rescuers told WBZ-TV they doubt a mechanical problem caused the fall, but they aren’t sure what happened.
The ski area said on Facebook, they “are excited to reopen immediately upon completion of that inspection process. Stay tuned and stay warm!”