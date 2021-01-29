CANTON (CBS) — The chair lift at Blue Hills Ski Area was stuck again on Thursday night, just days after a child was seriously injured there. According to the Canton Fire Department, a number of skiers were entangled in a few wires while on the lift.
Some skiers were trapped on the lift for 40 minutes while temperatures were in the teens.
Others were able to get off at the end as they normally would.
The Canton Fire Department was called to the ski area about 20 minutes after people got stuck but only remained on standby, as the ski area’s employees managed the situation.
No injuries were reported.
On Monday, a seven-year-old boy fell 35 feet from a ski lift. He was med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital, though his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Rescuers told WBZ-TV they doubt a mechanical problem caused the fall, but they aren’t sure what happened.