CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna has supplied the federal government with 30.4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine so far, the Cambridge-based company announced Tuesday.
Of those does, only 10.1 million, about one-third, have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the CDC.
Moderna said it’s still on track to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of March and 200 million doses by the end of June.
Moderna and Pfizer are the only companies that have emergency use approval to distribute the vaccine in the U.S.
President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes up to 150 million doses of the vaccine can be delivered during his first 100 days in office, adding that anyone should be able to get a shot by the spring.
Massachusetts is planning to have 165 vaccination sites up and running by mid-February. For more information, visit Mass.Gov/COVIDvaccine.