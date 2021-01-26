Tom Brady's Father Thinks Bill Belichick May Be 'On A Little Bit Of A Hot Seat'Tom Brady the quarterback will never say a cross word about Bill Belichick. Tom Brady the father of the quarterback? That may be a different story.

Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds Unlikely To Earn Spots In Baseball Hall Of FameThe Baseball Hall of Fame will announce its inductees for the class of 2021 on Tuesday evening. That class is expected to be a party of zero.

Another Tilt In Jeopardy: Celtics Awaiting Word On Wednesday's Game With SpursBoston's game against the San Antonio Spurs is now in doubt, after Monday's Pelicans-Spurs game in New Orleans was postponed by the NBA due to the league's healthy and safety protocols.

Jayson Tatum Returns, Scores 24 As Celtics Beat Bulls, 119-103Jayson Tatum scored 24 points after missing five games, Jaylen Brown had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 119-103 on Monday night.