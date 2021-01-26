BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Wednesday, Massachusetts residents 75 and older can register for a coronavirus vaccine appointment.
Shots are scheduled to begin being administered starting Monday, Feb. 1, as part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Residents aged 75 and older will be able to make appointments online through sites listed on the state’s vaccination map.
The first step is to go to Mass.Gov/COVIDvaccine. From there, you can check eligibility requirements, and then find a location to get vaccinated if eligible. An interactive map shows vaccination sites across the state, and includes links to book an appointment and information about opening times.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced a change on Monday in the state’s vaccination timeline to make vaccinations available for all residents 75 and older starting Feb. 1. People 65 and older have also been moved up in the state’s timeline.
Once vaccinations are completed for residents 75 and older, those who are older than 65 and those with two chronic illnesses or medical conditions will be eligible. Initially, residents 65 and older were included closer to the end of Phase 2.