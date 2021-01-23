MELROSE (CBS) — Massachusetts National Guard members are on track to return home Saturday. Gov. Charlie Baker sent 500 members to Washington D.C. last week to provide security during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur said the 1-82nd Infantry Regiment would return between 2 and 4 p.m.
I am excited to announce that the 1-82nd Infantry Regiment will be returning to Melrose tomorrow afternoon after their successful deployment to Washington DC. We expect them to arrive somewhere between 2 & 4 and will have more info as they get closer to home.
— Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) January 22, 2021
The return is as originally scheduled but it comes one day after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered an immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guardsmen and women from Washington DC upon hearing they were asked to rest in a parking garage. Sununu said in a statement. “They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions.”
A spokesperson for Rep. Lori Trahan said the Congresswoman “vehemently opposes” the decision to relocate the Guard and confirmed that Massachusetts National Guard members were not ordered to relocate from their rest area in the House office building near the Capitol.