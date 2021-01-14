BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is sending up to 500 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
They’re expected to leave in the next few days, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“I think it’s incredibly important for the country that this transition be smooth and as uneventful as possible,” Governor Charlie Baker said shortly before the announcement Thursday afternoon.
“This has been a lot of back and forth over the past 48 hours between the [National] Guard here, the [National] Guard in D.C., and some of our colleagues in local and state law enforcement here.”
The National Guard is in the process of sending up to 20,000 National Guard troops to Washington. Some are already guarding the Capitol after last week’s deadly riot there.
New Hampshire is sending 50 National Guard members.
Biden will be inaugurated Wednesday, January 20.