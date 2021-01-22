LONDONDERRY, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire rolled out its vaccination registration Friday for residents who are 65 and older. Governor Chris Sununu expanded the program last week and nearly 150,000 people signed up including Sue Marineau. “Just knowing I have a date and I can actually go,” she said.

She’s at least in the pipeline along with her Londonderry, New Hampshire neighbors. Several 211 call centers have been set up and are going nonstop with people registering by phone or the internet.

But they still have to wait three to five days to actually get an appointment which could be weeks or months away. “At least we’re in the cue and we’re going to get it,” said Phil Marineau. “I’d like to be able to see my granddaughter who was born last March and I’ve seen only a few times.”

New Hampshire receives 17,000 doses a week and this now expanded phase includes 300,000 people. “Everybody who registers today or this week will get an appointment,” said Perry Plummer who has been appointed to oversee vaccine distribution in the Granite State. “That may be April or March but we’ll move them up as vaccines become available.”

Gail O’Connell said a promise of a vaccine is enough to give the community hope. “Our doctors tell us don’t be surprised, it’s going to be awhile but I figure my name is in there and they’re not going to lose me now,” O’Connell said.

State officials say patience is still needed with this rollout, but the process of getting people registered is at least underway. “It gives confidence they have an appointment. It might be awhile but they’re in the system,” said Plummer.

State officials say they’ll continue to put pressure on the federal government to come through with more doses because at this pace it could take five months to get everyone vaccinated in this phase.