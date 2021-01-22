CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of New Hampshire residents registered online to get their coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, as the state opened up eligibility to more groups, including anyone 65 and over.
Gov. Chris Sununu said that after just 40 minutes, 60,000 people had signed up for vaccinations, which start Tuesday. Others eligible under “Phase 1B” of the state’s plan include the medically vulnerable with two or more underlying conditions, residents and staff at residential facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, correction officers and staff, and any health workers or first responders not already vaccinated.
Sununu has urged patience as the state expected “unprecedented” volume for online signups and calls to 211. He said call wait times could be an hour or more, so he was urging residents to use the state’s website instead.
60,000 Phase 1B vaccine registrations in the first 40 minutes! Let’s go NH! https://t.co/TsRMI388FZ
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 22, 2021
“The system is set up, it’s going to work,” Sununu said Thursday. “Our website can handle well over 100,000 individuals at a time.”
Sununu said if the federal government is able increase its vaccine allocation, more reservation spots will be put into the system. He said the state is currently receiving around 17,000 vaccines a week with more than 300,000 people currently eligible.
For information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine, visit the state’s website.