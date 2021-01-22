EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett is extending its hours as the state gradually pulls back on coronavirus restrictions.
The casino will open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Monday and starting on Wednesday, the casino will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The hotel will begin hosting guests Thursday through Sunday evenings starting on Feb. 4. The Spa will re-open on weekends beginning Feb. 6.
Encore said there will still have numerous safety measures in place. The resort will be operating under 25% capacity. The temperatures of guests and workers are taken at entrances and enhanced cleaning measures are in place.
The casino floor was reconfigured to accommodate social distancing.