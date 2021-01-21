Gov. Baker On COVID Variant: 'Do Exactly The Same Things We've Been Asking People To Do'In talking about the new strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., Baker also added, “All the vaccines that have been approved, plus the ones that are currently in clinical trials, have all been deemed to be effective and safe in dealing with a number of variants.”

7 minutes ago

Gov. Baker Announces 'Gradual Easing' Of COVID Restrictions In Mass.Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a “gradual easing” of coronavirus restrictions that were put into place in November ahead of the holiday season.

25 minutes ago

'She's Done A Terrific Job': Baker Praises Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack As She Leaves For Biden Administration JobTransportation Sec. Stephanie Pollack is headed to Washington, D.C. after six years of leading MassDOT. Pollack was announced Thursday as the deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration for President Joe Biden's administration.

2 hours ago

Gov. Baker: Mass. Will See More COVID Vaccine Site Infrastructure 'Within The Next 10 Days To 2 Weeks'“I think within the next 10 days to two weeks, you're going to see a lot more site infrastructure in Massachusetts - a lot more,” Baker said during his press conference on Thursday.

2 hours ago

'We Are Proud': Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Discusses Gillette Stadium Becoming A COVID Vaccination Site“We are proud to become the first professional sports venue in the northeast to provide large scale vaccinations," Kraft said in a press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

2 hours ago