BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a “gradual easing” of coronavirus restrictions that were put into place in November ahead of the holiday season.
Effective Monday at 5 a.m., the state’s early closure order for businesses and the stay at home advisory will be lifted. Businesses were required to close at 9:30 p.m. under the order.
The 25% capacity limit remains in place until Monday, February 8.
Phase 3, Step 2 businesses will remain fully closed.
“We’re seeing signs of steady declines in the percentage of positive cases,” Baker said.
The restrictions were put in place in November with people traveling and hosting gatherings during the holidays.
“We freed up hundreds of hospital beds, we reduced mobility, and created more space for people to move around safely,” said Baker. “Public health data is trending in a better direction for some categories, like hospitalizations and the percentage of positive COVID cases, for the first time in a long time.”