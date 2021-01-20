Tatum-Less Celtics Set To Take On 76ersThe Celtics have a built-in excuse for Wednesday night, but that doesn't mean they should rely on it.

Patriots Proven Wrong On Tom Brady Decision, But Belichick's Situation Is More Complicated Than ThatWith the 43-year-old Tom Brady preparing to play in the NFC Championship Game and with the Patriots' slim postseason hopes dying a month ago, it's only natural for the conclusion to be made that Tom Brady was right while Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the Patriots were wrong. Here's a deeper exploration.

Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Girlfriend, Snaps Back At Instagram Comment About Tom BradyLinda Holliday, Belichick's longtime girlfriend, shared an Instagram post on New Year's Day, with a positive caption reflecting on a unique year. Yet when one Instagram user pointed out that it's "too bad Bill let Tom go," Holliday fiercely clapped back.

Former Patriot Ben Watson Credited For Helping Louisiana Woman Receive Presidential PardonFormer New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson was among those listed as supporters of Louisiana woman Syrita Steib-Martin's presidential pardon.

Maybe Baseball Free Agency Will Get Going Now That George Springer Has SignedA big name baseball free agent has finally signed, and maybe it will get things going in an otherwise boring offseason.