BOSTON (CBS) — The first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was detected in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday. This is the same variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom.
According to the health department, the individual developed symptoms in early January and tested positive for COVID-19. A sample was sent to an out-of-state laboratory as part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) surveillance process for identifying COVID-19 variants.
The individual is a Boston woman in her 20s who traveled to the United Kingdom and felt sick the day after she returned. She had tested negative for COVID before leaving the UK.
Contact tracers initially interviewed the woman when she tested positive and close contacts were identified.
The state was notified of the variant Saturday night. The woman will be re-interviewed by public health officials.
To date, the CDC has reported 88 cases from 14 states in the United States.
The health department said they anticipated the variant would reach Massachusetts eventually and the same safety regulations are in place.