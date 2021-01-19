BOSTON (CBS) — Just a few months ago, it was not looking good for former Celtics guard Delonte West. But there is a promising — and uplifting — update on the former fan favorite.

Back in late September, West had fallen on hard times in his battle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. He was homeless and living on the streets before Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked him up and brought him a rehab center in Florida.

Now, roughly four months later, West is not only doing well in his rehab, but he’s actually working at the facility that treated him, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021

It sounds like West is really turning things around and is on a good path toward recovery. He has been on an upward trend since entering rehab, and even returned to the basketball court in November.

Delonte West was back on the court this week. 💙 👊 (🎥: IG/og__chris19) pic.twitter.com/lpQSRz3yjt — theScore (@theScore) November 5, 2020

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

West was a solid role player throughout his eight NBA seasons, which included two stints with the Boston Celtics. Boston drafted West out of St. Joseph’s in 2004, and he became a fan favorite in his three years with the team before he was part of the trade package that brought Ray Allen to the Celtics in 2007. After stints with the Seattle Supersonics and Cleveland Cavaliers, West returned to the Celtics for the 2010-11 season before he finished his career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012. He bounced around the D-League and pro leagues overseas before retiring from basketball in 2015.