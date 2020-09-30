BOSTON (CBS) — Delonte West is on the path to getting the help he needs thanks to an assist from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The former Celtics player has fallen on hard times since his playing days ended in 2015, struggling with battling bipolar disorder, substance abuse and homelessness. He was seen in Dallas last week holding a cardboard sign on the side of the road asking for help, which prompted the NBA community to try to help the 37-year-old. On Monday, Cuban was spotted picking West up from a gas station, and now the former first-round pick is heading to rehab in Florida, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

A Delonte West update, as people close to the ex-NBA player going through very difficult personal struggle continue to offer help: Sources say Mavs owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in Dallas on Monday — and now West has checked into rehab facility in Florida. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

TMZ reported that Cuban offered to pay for West’s drug treatment.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

West was a standout guard at St. Joseph’s University, where he helped the Hawks to an undefeated regular season in 2003-04 before falling in the Elite Eight. The Celtics drafted West late in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft, taking him with the 24th overall pick.

West was a solid player for the Celtics for three seasons and a fan favorite in Boston before he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics during the 2007 offseason as part of the deal that brought Ray Allen to the Celtics. He landed in Cleveland during the 2008 season and spent two more seasons with the Cavaliers before a brief return to Boston, and West finished his NBA career with the Mavericks in 2012. He bounced around the D-League and pro leagues overseas before his playing career came to an end in 2015.

In January, a pair of disturbing videos of West surfaced, prompting former teammates to voice their concern for West’s well-being. It took a while, but now it looks like West is finally getting the help he needs.