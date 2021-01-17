BOSTON (CBS) – Police have closed several streets surrounding the Massachusetts Statehouse as a precaution with the potential for demonstrations in Boston and at capitols around the country.
CBS News reported a group that has been planning since November to have armed rallies in Washington, D.C., as well as state capitols, intends to carry out its events Sunday.
According to CBS News, the FBI warned law enforcement this week about a group calling for its supporters to come to Washington, D.C., and state capitols armed at their “personal discretion.”
In Boston, police blocked off a series of streets using metal barriers on Sunday.
Beacon Street will be closed from Charles to Tremont Street. Park Street is closed at Tremont Street, Bowdoin Street from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street, and Somerset will be closed from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street.
Boston Police did not say how long the closures will be in effect, only that “We will advise when they reopen.”
Both the FBI and Boston city officials said Thursday that there are currently “no credible threats” of violence in the area ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration next week.