BOSTON (CBS) — Both the FBI and Boston city officials said Thursday that there are currently “no credible threats” of violence in the area ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration next week.

The FBI alerted authorities across the country earlier this week that groups are calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day. FBI Boston Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta also said he was a on a recent phone call where the FBI director spoke to police chiefs nationwide about preparations for any possible violence.

“As of right now we are not in receipt of any substantiated or credible information with respect to violence associated around any of our four state capitals or any other federal buildings,” said Bonavolonta, whose division covers Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. “However, as we all know, intelligence can change by the second.”

A CBS News poll found that 74% of Americans think it is at least somewhat likely there could be more attempts at violence after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol complex last week.

Boston Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez, speaking to the media on Thursday morning, said he wanted to pass along word from Mayor Marty Walsh that the city continues to monitor the events at the Capitol.

“We continue to be prepared for any challenges we may see here, based on the threats that have been happening, targeting D.C.,” he said. “We have no credible threats here in the city of Boston right now.”

Bonavolonta said tips from the public are critical as they work to arrest those responsible for violence at the Capitol. More than 100,000 digital media tips have come through already, leading to at least 150 arrests.

“The FBI and our other federal state and local partners are fully engaged through our joint terrorism task force mechanisms to try to weed out any substantive intelligence related to threats of violence,” he said. “If anybody in the public is in receipt of any information at all, no matter how insignificant they think may be relevant, please contact their local FBI field office or go to tips.fbi.gov.