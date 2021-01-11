BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is not ruling out a run for mayor. “This is not something you can decide within three days,” Gross said Monday.

Gross says he’s giving it “deep consideration.”

“I will have to talk to my family and the mayor my friends about this,” he said.

The commissioner said he’s honored people are calling for him to jump into the race. Gross said his goal right now is to stay focused on running the police department and work to bring the community together.

“My goal is for a healthy safe city. We need to talk about reform and I don’t want to sound like the candidate, we need to work together there is too much separation,” Gross said.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor Secretary on Friday.

City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu are already officially running and have been campaigning for months.

UMass Boston Political Science Professor Maurice Cunningham is expecting at least five or six people to run.

“So you see this campaign picking up right away because they know Marty Walsh is not standing in the way of anybody there is a big scramble going on right now,” Cunningham said.

He says it will definitely be a race to watch because it is rare to have an open seat for mayor of Boston.

“The shelf life of a mayor is 10 years around here or longer so ambitious politicians have to be looking carefully at this because it’s not going to come up again anytime soon,” said Cunningham.