WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will formally be introduced as President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Labor Secretary Friday.
Walsh will join Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at an event in Wilmington, Delaware at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
If confirmed, Walsh would be the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.
In a tweet Thursday night, Walsh promised to “work just as hard for you as you do for your families and livelihoods.”
Walsh and Biden have been friends for several years. Biden attended and swore in the mayor for his second term in 2018.
Walsh was first elected mayor in 2013. Before that, he was a state representative for nearly 20 years and held leadership positions in multiple labor unions.