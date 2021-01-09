BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially endorsed Michelle Wu in the 2021 Boston mayoral race.
“Michelle has always been a fighter—as one of my students, as a Boston city councilor, and now as a candidate for Mayor,” said Warren. “She is a tireless advocate for families and communities who feel unseen and unheard. Michelle is not just a woman full of good ideas and a passionate heart, she is a woman who gets out and does the work that needs to be done to make a difference in people’s lives.
“Bostonians can count on Michelle’s bold, progressive leadership to tackle our biggest challenges, such as recovering from the pandemic, dismantling systemic racism, prioritizing housing justice, revitalizing our transportation infrastructure, and addressing the climate crisis,” Warren continued.
Wu, a Boston City Councilor since 2013, announced her campaign in September.
She responded on Twitter to Warren’s endorsement, saying she was “honored” and they are “in this race to deliver bold, urgent leadership in Boston.”
Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell is also running for mayor.