SAUGUS (CBS) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of more locations, including two in Massachusetts. The stores in Saugus and Holyoke, along with 41 others across the country will close for good by the end of next month, USA Today reports.
Over the summer the company announced plans to close 200 stores over the next two years.
Bed Bath & Beyond will still have stores in Auburn, Boston, Braintree, Burlington, Danvers, Dedham, Foxboro, Framingham, Hadley, Hingham, Hudson, Hyannis, Leominster, Milford, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Raynham, Seekonk, Shrewsbury and Somerville.
A quarterly report released by the company cited “significant COVID-related headwinds including heavy store traffic declines, major shipping constraints and higher freight costs.”
The retail industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week Macy’s announced it was closing more locations, though no new store closures are planned for Massachusetts.
The Shrewsbury store was closed a couple of months ago.