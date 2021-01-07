Patrice Bergeron Named Captain Of Boston BruinsIt is official: Patrice Bergeron is now the captain of the Boston Bruins.

Tom Brady Attributes Chase Young's Call-Out To Ohio State-Michigan RivalryEvery defensive player in the NFL wants to put a hit on Tom Brady. The quarterback believes it's an even bigger desire for former Ohio State Buckeyes.

Report: Patriots' Dave Ziegler To Interview For Broncos' GM JobThe Patriots lost Nick Caserio this week, they lost Monti Ossenfort last year, and they may lose another key personnel man soon, too.

Videos Of Payton Pritchard Dancing Shirtless Are Becoming A Celtics TraditionFor the second straight game, a Celtics veteran immediately went on social media to share an old video of Payton Pritchard dancing. There sure seems to be an ample supply of those videos.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Will Continue To Use Platform To Push For ChangeJaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are angry that there has been no change in the country, and will continue to use their platform to push for a better America.