NEW YORK (CBS) — Macy’s is closing 45 more stores in 2021. The company said it expects to shut down several locations as part of its “right-sizing” plans.
“These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores,” Macy’s said in a statement.
A list of new store closures has not yet been released. The Macy’s at CambridgeSide closed for good in December.
There are 15 Massachusetts Macy’s locations and four in New Hampshire.
Macy’s announced in 2020 that it would be closing 125 stores in “lower tier malls.” Eighty more stores are expected to close in 2022 and 2023.
CBS News reported that Macy’s saw $91 million in losses in its most recent earnings compared to the same period in 2019.