NEWTON (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed by police in Newton on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Conlon. Police were called to Indulge! candy store on Lincoln Street after the owner reported an armed robbery.
When police officers arrived, Conlon, who lives in an apartment above the store, was allegedly holding a knife. Additional officers arrived as well as two State Police troopers and Conlon fled to the third floor.
A preliminary investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney suggests that Conlon refused to comply with commands to drop the knife. Newton Police officers used a beanbag shotgun and a trooper used a Taser to try to subdue him.
“Mr. Conlon allegedly advanced on officers while still holding the knife in a threatening manner,” the district attorney’s office said. “Two Newton Police officers fired their service weapons striking the man.”
Conlon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Newton Police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on temporary paid administrative leave.
The shooting remains under investigation.