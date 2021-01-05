Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – A person was shot by police Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a reported armed robbery in Newton.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lincoln Street.
Newton Police have not yet released details other than saying officers responded to a report of a robbery and a person with a knife.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed to WBZ-TV it is investigating the shooting.
A person was loaded into an ambulance outside a store on Lincoln Street and taken from the scene.
No further details are currently available.
Witnesses said they were stunned by the shooting since the area is normally a quiet neighborhood.