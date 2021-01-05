CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NEWTON (CBS) – A person was shot by police Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a reported armed robbery in Newton.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lincoln Street.

Newton Police have not yet released details other than saying officers responded to a report of a robbery and a person with a knife.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed to WBZ-TV it is investigating the shooting.

A person was loaded into an ambulance outside a store on Lincoln Street and taken from the scene.

No further details are currently available.

Witnesses said they were stunned by the shooting since the area is normally a quiet neighborhood.

