Jayson Tatum On Playing In Front Of Fans Again: 'It Felt Great'While everything about a Raptors home game in Florida is bizarre, Monday night's game did mark the first time the Celtics have played in front of fans since last March.

Jaylen Brown Keeps Payton Pritchard Humble With Embarrassing Dance Video After Rookie's Big NightAfter the win, fifth-year budding star Jaylen Brown made sure to keep the rookie grounded.

Here's How Tom Brady's Season Compared To Every 43-Year-Old Quarterback EverCompared to his own career, Tom Brady played rather well in 2020. And compared to everyone else who's tried to play at that age? It's really no comparison.

Jayson Tatum Scores 40 In Celtics' 126-114 Win Over RaptorsJayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Providence Bruins To Play AHL Games In MarlboroThe Providence Bruins will be playing in the upcoming AHL season. They won't, however, be in their normal home.