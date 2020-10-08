Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Having adequate levels of Vitamin D may improve the outcome of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Researchers in Iran looked at the Vitamin D levels of more than 200 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. They found that having sufficient Vitamin D levels was associated with having less severe COVID-19.
Those patients were also more likely to have blood markers indicating a positive immune response.
The study did not prove that taking Vitamin D can reduce your chances of getting infected or prevent complications, but it provides more evidence that people with lower levels of Vitamin D may benefit from taking additional Vitamin D.
Ask your doctor whether you should take a daily vitamin D supplement.