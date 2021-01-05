BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Gerrale Gates scored 19 points, Austin Butler added 18 and Holy Cross edged past Boston University 68-66 on Tuesday in a game both teams wore masks.

Masks were required — not just on the sidelines, but during the game — for both sides at Case Gym at BU. It is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game with both teams in masks.

Both teams practice with masks, but players said wearing them during a game takes some getting used to.

“It’s definitely harder to play with them in a game,” said Holy Cross senior guard Austin Butler. “Because you’re focused on playing, you know going out there and competing, you’re also, you know, fixing your mask.”

On Monday, BU wore masks in an 83-76 win at Holy Cross — but the Crusaders did not.

“At first it was a little irritating, but now that I’ve used it more and more I’ve been getting used to it,” said Boston University junior guard Jonas Harper. “We’re using it for a good reason, not to spread COVID so at the end of the day it’s the right measures to do.”

BU is requiring all its sports teams to wear masks during play, and the Terriers men’s and women’s teams both masked up in their season openers on Monday. The NCAA has not mandated masks on the court.

Judson Martindale chipped in 16 points, and Matt Faw had 13 points for Holy Cross (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Butler also had seven rebounds.

Jack Hemphill had 16 points for the Terriers (1-1, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points. Daman Tate, who scored 26 points in the Terriers’ opener, finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

