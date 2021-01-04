BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston University basketball team has a new addition to its uniforms this season. The Terriers are wearing masks while on the floor.
Boston University players were masked up when they took the court for their season opener at Holy Cross on Monday, a policy the school put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It didn’t seem to bother Boston University players, as the Terriers won the game, 83-76.
Boston University wearing masks during its season-opener today at Holy Cross.
As I reported, both teams will have to wear masks tomorrow when the two teams play at BU. pic.twitter.com/TIVoIIto9r
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 4, 2021
Holy Cross players were not wearing masks during Monday’s game, but they will be on Tuesday when the two play again in Boston. BU has mandated that opponents wear masks when playing on campus.
It is believed that Tuesday’s game will be the first where both teams wear masks while on the floor.
Both teams play in the Patriot League, one of the first NCAA conferences to eliminate non-conference play this season.