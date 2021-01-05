BOSTON (CBS) – Two top members of the Food and Drug Administration are dismissing reports about stretching out the vaccine supply. They say anyone who gets the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine must get the full two doses.
In a joint statement Monday, the FDA commissioner and the head of the vaccine division said ideas like half-doses and extending the time between shots “are all reasonable questions,” but right now the safety data only supports the doses as intended.
“At this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the agency’s vaccine division.
“Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19.”