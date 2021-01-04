Patriots Will Pick 15th Overall In 2021 NFL DraftIf you're looking for any silver linings from the 2020 Patriots season, at least the team will be picking higher than it's used to when draft time comes around.

Bill Belichick Scoffs At Report That Cam Newton Is Done With PatriotsIt was reported that the Patriots and Cam Newton would be parting ways after the 2020 season. Bill Belichick is scoffing at that report.

Tatum Lifts Celtics Past Pistons For Weekend SplitJayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.

Ending On A High Note: Patriots React To 2020 Season Coming To An EndThe 2020 Patriots season is over. For the first time since 2008, New England's campaign comes to an end with the conclusion of the regular season.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Season Finale Vs. JetsThe Patriots had themselves a very bad football season. But they at least had a good time on the way out.