Cam Newton Threw For A Touchdown On Patriots' First Drive Against JetsSunday is likely Cam Newton's final game in a Patriots uniform. So of course he started it off with a great opening drive.

Report: NFL Insiders Believe 49ers Could Move On From Jimmy GaroppoloCould Jimmy G. end up back in Foxboro this offseason? Let the speculation continue!

4 Patriots Reportedly Connected To Open Jobs Around NFLAccording to NFL Media, four members of the Patriots' staff are in the mix for new jobs around the league.

Report: Cam Newton 'Likely Moving On' After One Year With PatriotsIt appears that Cam Newton’s tenure in Foxboro will last only one season.

Tom Brady Can Cash In Sunday If He Remains Among NFL's Top 5 Passing LeadersTom Brady can cash in if he remains top five in the NFL for passing yards as the season comes to a close.