BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday is likely Cam Newton’s final game in a Patriots uniform. So of course he started it off with a great opening drive.
Newton led the Patriots on a seven-play, 84-yard drive to open Week 17 against the New York Jets, and capped things off with a rare passing touchdown. Newton finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown toss to running back James White.
It was Newton’s first passing touchdown since Dec. 6, and just his sixth passing touchdown of the season.
Cam Newton to James White for the @Patriots score! #GoPats
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
First quarter points have been pretty rare for New England too. Entering Sunday’s game, the Patriots offense had scored just 31 points in the opening frame this season.
Newton’s legs were a big part of the drive as well, as he rattled off a 49-yard run on the fourth play of the drive. The scamper was the longest run by a quarterback in Patriots history. It also gave Newton the new record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, passing Steve Grogan on that list.
Earlier Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots and Newton would be parting ways after the season. At least he got off to a solid start in his final game with the team.