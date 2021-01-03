Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – It appears that Cam Newton’s tenure in Foxboro will last only one season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter during Sunday’s pregame coverage, Newton is “likely moving on” after a year with the Patriots.
“Both sides enjoyed their relationship, but both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021 with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season,” Schefter said.
Newton has thrown for just 2,415 yards and five touchdowns heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Jets while throwing 10 interceptions. He has run for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns so far in 14 games.