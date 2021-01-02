Comments
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — A Maine man was arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to a Springfield church three times in December. Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine faces three counts of attempted arson and several counts of malicious damage.
According to police, Vulchev tried to start a fire at the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church on Concord Terrace on Dec. 13 and two fires on Dec. 15.
The fire at the church on Dec. 28 is still under investigation.
Vulchev was arrested Friday and will be held until he is arraigned on Monday in Pittsfield District Court.