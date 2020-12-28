CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Church Fire, Springfield News

SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Arson investigators are on the scene of a suspicious church fire in Springfield.

The fire began Monday morning at Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church on Concord Terrace.

Fire spreads at a Springfield church. (Image Credit: Springfield Fire Department)

According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the fire appears to be arson.

Springfield arson and Bomb Squad members responded to the scene, along with Massachusetts State Police and the ATF.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video as part of the investigation.

The fire chief says there have been several nuisance fires in that neighborhood, but added this one is highly suspicious.

CBSBoston.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply