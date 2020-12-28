Comments
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Arson investigators are on the scene of a suspicious church fire in Springfield.
The fire began Monday morning at Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church on Concord Terrace.
According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the fire appears to be arson.
Springfield arson and Bomb Squad members responded to the scene, along with Massachusetts State Police and the ATF.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video as part of the investigation.
The fire chief says there have been several nuisance fires in that neighborhood, but added this one is highly suspicious.