Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts hoped to get 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, but it ended up a bit short.
According to the latest state report on vaccines released Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 285,050 doses of the vaccine as of December 31. That’s about 95-percent of the expected total.
Of those doses delivered, 78,643 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday.
This week’s total of 32,590 first doses administered is down about 29-percent from the week before.