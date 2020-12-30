BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker said that despite some concerns about the federal rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Massachusetts remains on track with the state’s distribution plan.
The governor said the Commonwealth should receive 300,000 doses by the end of the year as expected.
“The progress obviously shows that while it is lumpy and bumpy, which we said it would be, it is moving forward. And it speaks well with respects to what’s ahead in 2021,” Baker said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the State House.
Massachusetts has received 86,000 first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 146,000 of Moderna’s. About 75,000 first doses have been administered around the state as of Tuesday.
Baker said there will be 50 clinics and vaccination sites set up this week, vaccinating 20,000 more people in Massachusetts.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said more information will be available next week about plans to administer vaccines to first responders, who are the next group to receive the shot in Phase 1 of the state’s plan.
Massachusetts reported 3,659 new COVID cases and 58 additional deaths on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 346,423 while the total number of deaths is 11,958.
Sudders said COVID hospitalizations have grown by 129% and ICU patients by 106% in the last month in Massachusetts.