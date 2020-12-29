BOSTON (CBS) -The Archdiocese of Boston announced on Tuesday that it will join other dioceses across the country on Wednesday in ringing church bells to honor the more than 330,000 lives lost to COVID-19 this year.
The bells will ring Wednesday at 12 p.m. The Catholic Church is encouraging others to ring bells at that time for “a moment of solemnity.”
“Most often these occasions are gatherings for prayer, funerals, or weddings,” the Archdiocese said in a statement. “We encourage the ringing of the bells to mourn the souls lost, to comfort the families and friends who grieve, and to move forward, together, in the hope of the blessings that await us in 2021.”
Cardinal Sean O’Malley received the first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. In a statement released on Monday, he encouraged “all people to be vaccinated” whenever possible.