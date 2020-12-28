Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Cardinal Sean O’Malley received the coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, the Archdiocese of Boston said Monday. He’s now encouraging others to get vaccinated as well.
The Cardinal got his first dose of Moderna’s vaccine at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. The 76-year-old is scheduled to get his second shot in late January.
“I am grateful to have been in line for the vaccine and encourage all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation,” the Cardinal said in a statement Monday.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts began getting the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.