MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are “actively looking” for 23-year-old Ayuen Leek after he allegedly threw a vase at a hotel employee who asked him to put a mask on earlier this month.
It happened around 11 p.m. on December 8 at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street in Manchester.
The employee said that after she told a person in the lobby to put a mask on, he refused and started to swear at her. When asked the leave, the man allegedly threw a glass vase and hit the woman in the face before running away.
At the time, Manchester Police released a description and surveillance images of the suspect, but did not know his identification. On Monday, they released Leek’s name and photograph.
Police said they later learned Leek allegedly had come to the hotel several times that day without a mask. Gov. Chris Sununu had previously put a statewide mask mandate in place. Police said that before throwing the vase, Leek put a mask on.
On Monday, Manchester Police said they issued an arrest warrant for Leek on a felony charge of second degree assault.
Anyone who knows where Leek is should call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711.