MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are “actively looking” for 23-year-old Ayuen Leek after he allegedly threw a vase at a hotel employee who asked him to put a mask on earlier this month.

It happened around 11 p.m. on December 8 at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street in Manchester.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a glass vase at a worker in Manchester, NH (Image credit Manchester PD)

The employee said that after she told a person in the lobby to put a mask on, he refused and started to swear at her. When asked the leave, the man allegedly threw a glass vase and hit the woman in the face before running away.

At the time, Manchester Police released a description and surveillance images of the suspect, but did not know his identification. On Monday, they released Leek’s name and photograph.

Ayuen Leek. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Police said they later learned Leek allegedly had come to the hotel several times that day without a mask. Gov. Chris Sununu had previously put a statewide mask mandate in place. Police said that before throwing the vase, Leek put a mask on.

On Monday, Manchester Police said they issued an arrest warrant for Leek on a felony charge of second degree assault.

Anyone who knows where Leek is should call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711.

