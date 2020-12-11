MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for the man who threw a glass vase at a hotel worker after she asked him to put on a face mask. It happened on Tuesday, December 8 at the Holiday Inn Express.
The employee said the man was in the lobby when she asked him to put on the mask.
“She says he refused and started yelling and swearing at her,” police said. “When she asked him to leave, the male picked up a glass vase and threw it at her, hitting her in the face. He then ran out.”
Surveillance video released by police shows the vase hit the employee and then smash on the ground.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’3” tall, 150 lbs, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, and black shoes.
Manchester Police are looking for this man. He threw a glass vase at a hotel employee after she asked him to put a mask on. Call MPD at 603-668-8711 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/NoGDBjWDpy
— Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 11, 2020
Last month, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statewide mask mandate as Covid-19 cases increased in the state.