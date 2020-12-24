BOSTON (CBS) – Santa has officially taken flight. And he is following COVID safety guidelines.
Families can now tracking Santa Claus on his Christmas Eve journey through the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) in Colorado.
People are reporting a sleigh with reindeer in the skies over Yakutsk, Russia. Did you know? Yakutsk is the largest city in the world in the permafrost zone and is one of the coldest cities on Earth. Santa is enjoying a hot cup of cocoa with these harsh temperatures. #NORAD pic.twitter.com/QLBxoM9FmR
— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020
This year like much of the world, Santa’s Christmas wardrobe includes a coronavirus mask for protection.
This holiday tradition began in 1955. An advertising company in Colorado Springs misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa, so instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief’s operations hotline.
In 1958 CONAD became NORAD, and the tradition has continued ever since.
NORAD’s site has been live with games and other activities for several weeks, but now that Christmas Eve has arrived, the Santa tracker has been added.
To track Santa, click here.